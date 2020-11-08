Sections
Home / Cities / Cable operator stabbed 17 times with sickle by friend in Nalla Sopara

Cable operator stabbed 17 times with sickle by friend in Nalla Sopara

A 50-year-old cable operator was stabbed to death by his friend at a banana orchard in Nallasopara on Saturday night during a heated argument while the two were consuming...

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:57 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 50-year-old cable operator was stabbed to death by his friend at a banana orchard in Nallasopara on Saturday night during a heated argument while the two were consuming alcohol.

On Saturday, the victim Sachin Naik and the accused Dilip Naik, 45, were drinking at the farm around 8.30 pm when a heated argument ensued. Dilip picked up a sickle lying nearby and stabbed Naik 17 times, puncturing his heart. This led to his death,” said Sanjay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate.

When locals heard the victim’s shouts and came to Naik’s rescue, Dilip threatened to attack them with the sickle and continued to stab the victim, said Kumar. The accused then fled from the spot.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital, and the report is awaited. We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have arrested Dilip. He has been remanded in police custody till November 13,” Kumar added.

Police suspect the fight ensued over some personal enmity or business rivalry.

