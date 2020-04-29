Sections
Call on easing curbs in Mohali after April 30 meeting: DC

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Wednesday said he will take a call to relax the Covid-19 curfew after a meeting on April 30.

He said they needed to consult all stakeholders as well as the state government regarding the red zone areas.

On Wednesday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh extended the curfew for two more weeks and also announced relaxation in curfew from 7am to 11am.

Dayalan said, “The Punjab government has allowed certain relaxations for industry, construction and opening of shops in a staggered and rotational manner. Protocol of the implementation is being worked out and formal orders will be issued on Thursday.”



