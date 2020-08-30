Called ‘corrupt’ in audio clip, ex-Mahendergarh SP lodges plaint

A day after Mahendergarh superintendent of police (SP) Sulochana Gajraj was transferred as commandant, 4th IRB, Manesar, she lodged a complaint with Narnaul city police against a man claiming to be a minister in the Haryana government (referring to minister of state for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav) in a viral audio clip calling her ‘corrupt, untrustworthy and working in collusion with miscreants’.

In her complaint, Gajraj said the man had alleged that she was drawing illegal brokerage from miscreants.

“This irresponsible and provoking statement allegedly made by a minister cannot be in good faith and is made prejudicial, having the personal enmity. The intention of this man is very clear that he wants to create pressure on her to play in his hands while administering the justice,” she mentioned in her complaint.

Inspector Vikas at Narnaul city police station said they have registered an FIR against an unknown person under sections 153, 500, 504 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000.

A controversy had erupted after local BJP leader’s son Amit Yadav was shot at outside his house in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul on Friday. His father, while visiting him at hospital, had allegedly spoken against Gajraj during an interaction with local journalists, audio clip of which was widely circulated.

Second instance of minister-SP conflict

This is the second such case wherein an SP and a BJP minister are at loggerheads. In November 2015, Haryana health minister Anil Vij had left the meeting of district grievances and public relations committee after a spat with Sangeeta Kalia, the then Fatehabad SP, as she refused to follow his order to leave the venue following heated exchanges over the alleged illegal liquor trade in Fatehabad.

Vij had justified his stand, saying that he was getting complaints of drug mafia and liquor mafia being active in the area, but the police had failed to bring that under control.

However, the officer had refused to leave the meeting and even objected to the minister’s manners. Vij had then left the meeting himself.

Home minister Anil Vij inspecting the under-construction international level football stadium at the national war memorial stadium on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday. ( HT PHOTO )

State crime branch to probe Gajraj’s complaint: Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state crime branch will probe in the case.

On being asked about Abhay Chautala’s remarks on the same, Vij said, “Let us get it investigated first by the state crime branch and then it will be better to tell who is right and who is wrong.”

Vij’s comments came on the day when he was inspecting the under-construction international level football stadium at the national war memorial stadium on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. He said the FIFA-approved football stadium that is being constructed at a cost of ₹100 crore is on par international standards and will be the best in North India.

It is going to be the first such stadium in Haryana, where national and international level football matches will be held, Vij added.

(With inputs from Bhavey Nagpal in Ambala)