Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Callers posing as bank officials dupe Ludhiana man of ₹52,300; 2 booked

Callers posing as bank officials dupe Ludhiana man of ₹52,300; 2 booked

Complainant was trying to avail a bank loan; accused told him to deposit the money for processing his loan request

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 17:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

It is the second such case of online fraud in the past two days. On Saturday, the police had booked two Kharar residents for duping a Ludhiana woman of ₹1.43 lakh on the pretext of sending her expensive gifts from abroad. (HT FILE)

A city resident lost ₹52,300 to two Jalandhar-based conmen who had contacted him through phone on the pretext of helping him avail a bank loan.

Complainant Ram Narayan of Basti Jodhewal said that he was in need of a loan and was approaching some banks and finance companies for the same. A few days ago, he got a call from a man who introduced himself as an employee of the loan branch of a private bank.

The man asked him to send his documents and also deposit ₹52,300 in two bank accounts as “processing fee”.

But after he deposited the amount, the accused stopped taking his calls. It was then that Ram Narayan realised that he had been duped and approached the Cyber Crime Cell with his complaint.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the accused were identified with the help of the bank accounts in which the money had been deposited. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Jatinder Kumar of Booti Enclave of Jalandhar and Ajay Kumar of Raja Garden of Jalandhar. The two accused are still on the run.

It is the second such case of online fraud in the past two days. On Saturday, the police had booked two Kharar residents for duping a Ludhiana woman of ₹1.43 lakh on the pretext of sending her expensive gifts from abroad.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar
Dec 06, 2020 17:09 IST
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Dec 06, 2020 17:14 IST
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Dec 06, 2020 15:42 IST
Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
Dec 06, 2020 17:09 IST

latest news

Conservation outlook of Western Ghats grim, says new IUCN report
Dec 06, 2020 17:47 IST
Callers posing as bank officials dupe Ludhiana man of ₹52,300; 2 booked
Dec 06, 2020 17:44 IST
Farmers’ protest: Fuel stations to remain shut in Haryana on December 8
Dec 06, 2020 17:44 IST
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
Dec 06, 2020 17:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.