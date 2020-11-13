Sections
Campaigning for DDC polls in J&K to be a low-key affair

On Thursday, the PAGD released the first list of 27 candidates for DDC polls.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:07 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

As the campaigning for the district development council elections started after the nomination forms were submitted for phase 1, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leadership has decided to keep it a low-key affair.

On Thursday, the PAGD released the first list of 27 candidates for DDC polls. All the candidates had filed their nominations, 21 from National Conference, four from the People’s Democratic Party, and two from Peoples Conference.

A senior leader of PAGD said that the alliance leadership decided to participate in the polls as they don’t want BJP should benefit from it. “The top leadership of the PAGD has decided to keep these polls a low-key affair and campaigning will also short,” he said adding that the PAGD grassroots workers will try to grab a maximum number of seats.

“The top leadership wants to make this alliance one of the strong forces which will fight for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood,” the senior leader said.



Meanwhile, on Friday another meeting of PAGD was held at the residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, besides other members of the alliance, the meeting was attended by two senior Congress leaders. Sources said in today’s meeting the leaders discussed the names of candidates for the other phases.

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga who participated on behalf of Congress said that his party is part of an alliance and the party will fight BJP on all fronts. “We will contest this election to defeat the divisive forces.”

Besides the National Conference and the PDP, the People’s Conference, the CPI(M), and the Awami National Conference are part of the PAGD. The NC and the PDP had stayed away from the panchayat polls in 2018. Peoples Conference, however, participated in the elections.

