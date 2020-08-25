Sections
Home / Cities / Can make our weekly markets tourist attractions: Kejriwal

Can make our weekly markets tourist attractions: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said weekly markets in Delhi would be transformed as places of tourist attraction once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.Speaking...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said weekly markets in Delhi would be transformed as places of tourist attraction once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of weekly markets, Kejriwal said, “The environment is such that street-hawkers are often considered as a problem if they operate on the roadside. Street vendors operate in many developed nations such as the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. We will develop a system for setting up weekly markets so that tourists from countries like the US visit our weekly markets. Our weekly markets will be presented as one of the most attractive tourist places in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal held the meeting to take feedback on how weekly markets are operating after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on August 21 allowed them to operate for a week on a trial basis.

The chief minister said the Delhi government will soon create a proper management system so that more and more people are attracted to the city’s weekly markets. He took the example of Chandni Chowk, which has been redeveloped to make it more pedestrian-friendly and prohibit motor vehicles on a 1.5-km stretch.



“We have some restrictions on us now because of Corona, but we will do this as soon as the situation settles down a little. I also realise that a lot of you are going through a difficult phase, but we have to support each other in this phase,” he said.

Kejriwal requested the associations to maintain social distancing in the markets. “If you fail to do that, government officials might pressure you or take action against you, and this will affect your customer strength. Please appoint your volunteers with the heads of weekly markets for maintaining social distancing in the markets,” he said.

The chief minister said public opinion is very important for businesses, and if the public starts complaining about no social distancing in the markets, it will pose a problem in the future.

“This is also important so that the opening of markets on a trial basis is soon converted into a permanent plan by the lieutenant-governor (LG), and I will be able to advocate for the permanent opening of all weekly markets in Delhi. We have many plans for operating weekly markets in the city,” Kejriwal said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Action likely against illegal farmhouses on Aravalli land in Bandhwari
Aug 25, 2020 23:17 IST
Three robberies reported along Ambala-Delhi highway in 72 hours
Aug 25, 2020 23:16 IST
Germany leave out Bayern, Leipzig players for Nations League games
Aug 25, 2020 23:15 IST
Delhi to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over next 3 days: IMD
Aug 25, 2020 23:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.