Capt allows buses to run at full seating capacity, masks mandatory

Chandigarh Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced to allow all buses to ferry passengers to their seating capacity with the condition that everybody should wear masks.

The CM made the announcement during his Facebook Live interaction programme #AskCaptain while replying to a question by a Patiala resident regarding problems being faced by them due to non-availability of buses.

The state government had earlier allowed plying of buses with 50% capacity.

The CM said he had learnt that buses were still off the road as restricted passenger load leads to financial losses. He also announced extension in the deadline for applying for mini bus permits from June 30 to July 15.

Applications have been invited by the state government for permits covering more than 1,400 rural routes. The Punjab & Haryana high court had on Tuesday rejected a plea of the existing private mini bus operators for a stay on the government move.

‘Extending lockdown depends on future’

Amarinder said the decision on extension of the lockdown in the state beyond June 30 will depend on the situation, adding he was prepared to take whatever steps needed to control the Covid spread. “It is in your hands. If we are able to control the pandemic then there will be no need for the lockdown but if it goes out of control, then we have no choice. Lockdowns were imposed for the safety of Punjab’s people,” he said.

Underlining the need to wear masks in public places, he pointed out that on Friday alone, 4,024 people were challaned for not wearing masks and 45 for spitting in public in Punjab. Pointing out that experts had projected Punjab’s peak yet to come, Amarinder said the state could not afford to be lax in any way.

To a question on overcharging by private hospitals, the CM said the state government was in the process of fixing rates.

On cancellation of examinations in universities and colleges as had already been announced by some states, the CM said the vice-chancellors will be meeting education department official and take a decision in consultation with the University Grants Commission.

Follow heart to protect farmers’ interests, Capt tells Akalis

Amarinder also urged the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders to keep their political compulsions aside and follow heart in the interest of the state and its farmers on the issue of ordinances of the central government.

Stressing that there should be no politics when it came to issues of Punjab’s interests, Amarinder recalled that during his first tenure as the chief minister, he had abrogated the water agreements with neighbouring states to save Punjab’s water for its people. “Not only did I go against my own party on the issue, but also put my career at stake with this move. Punjab’s interests are paramount for me, they should be so for the Akalis too.”