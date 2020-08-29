Sections
Home / Cities / Capt asks chief secy to probe alleged scholarship scam

Capt asks chief secy to probe alleged scholarship scam

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged multi-crore post-matric...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged multi-crore post-matric scholarship scam. His statement comes amid the opposition’s demand for social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s resignation over his alleged role in the case.

Amarinder said anyone found complicit to the alleged wrongdoings, irrespective of his position within or outside the government, will be punished in accordance with the legal provisions.

The issue came to the fore on the basis of a report submitted by additional chief secretary Kirpa Shankar Saroj to the chief secretary, pointing out embezzlement of at least ₹63 crore in the distribution of post-matric scholarship meant for students belonging to Scheduled Castes. The report also questioned the role of Dharamsot in allegedly shielding those involved in the scam. The issue also rocked the assembly on Friday with opposition demanding resignation of Dharamsot.

The chief minister said nobody could be put on the mat without a fair probe and proper inquiry. “There is rule of law, which needs to be followed,” said the CM, adding that he will not succumb to Opposition’s trial in the case.



“However, there was no question of protecting or shielding anyone, and action will be taken against the guilty as per law,” he added.

Amarinder also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for behaving like a “rogue party” by baying for Dharamsot’s blood without a proper inquiry. “Are we living in a state of anarchy, with no rule of law?” Amarinder said, reacting strongly to the demand of AAP and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

“Do you really expect me to take action without a proper inquiry against my own minister when I have not done so even against many Opposition leaders,” said the CM, pointing out that Dharamsot has already said he is ready to face any inquiry into the matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal applauds Centre’s move to allow Metro services in Unlock 4
Aug 29, 2020 22:19 IST
City reports 46 deaths, 1,968 fresh positive cases on Saturday
Aug 29, 2020 22:17 IST
Following complaints of bed mismanagement, PMC administration appoints officers at hospitals
Aug 29, 2020 22:17 IST
45% of Pune division’s plasma donors from PCMC
Aug 29, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.