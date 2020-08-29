Capt asks chief secy to probe alleged scholarship scam

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged multi-crore post-matric scholarship scam. His statement comes amid the opposition’s demand for social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s resignation over his alleged role in the case.

Amarinder said anyone found complicit to the alleged wrongdoings, irrespective of his position within or outside the government, will be punished in accordance with the legal provisions.

The issue came to the fore on the basis of a report submitted by additional chief secretary Kirpa Shankar Saroj to the chief secretary, pointing out embezzlement of at least ₹63 crore in the distribution of post-matric scholarship meant for students belonging to Scheduled Castes. The report also questioned the role of Dharamsot in allegedly shielding those involved in the scam. The issue also rocked the assembly on Friday with opposition demanding resignation of Dharamsot.

The chief minister said nobody could be put on the mat without a fair probe and proper inquiry. “There is rule of law, which needs to be followed,” said the CM, adding that he will not succumb to Opposition’s trial in the case.

“However, there was no question of protecting or shielding anyone, and action will be taken against the guilty as per law,” he added.

Amarinder also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for behaving like a “rogue party” by baying for Dharamsot’s blood without a proper inquiry. “Are we living in a state of anarchy, with no rule of law?” Amarinder said, reacting strongly to the demand of AAP and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

“Do you really expect me to take action without a proper inquiry against my own minister when I have not done so even against many Opposition leaders,” said the CM, pointing out that Dharamsot has already said he is ready to face any inquiry into the matter.