Capt stresses on local production of medical oxygen to meet demand

Chandigarh With Covid cases and fatalities on the rise in the state, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the health department to step up local manufacturing of medical oxygen to ensure that there is no shortage to tackle any future crisis. He was chairing a meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state.

The CM was told that the health department has so far issued licence to an industrial supplier to manufacture medical oxygen, while six packaging units have been allowed to package oxygen for medical use. With this, the state now has internal capacity to manufacture 800 medical oxygen cylinders and package 2,000 units per day. With the supplies from other states, there will be enough oxygen to meet any further escalation in demand, the CM was told.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan said Punjab was following the 10-day discharge policy as per ICMR guidelines. She said, to manage the increasing number of cases, it has been decided to add 50 L3 beds at Faridkot Medical College.

Dr KK Talwar, head of the group of experts on health for the government, said the panel will be sending samples to IMTECH to check on the nature of the virus and ascertain if it has mutated in the last one month, in comparison with the samples sent earlier.

‘Punjab figures not worst in country’

A special invitee to the meeting, Ambuj Roy, a professor of cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said majority of the Covid deaths in Punjab had taken place after August 6. At 2.96% the case fatality rate (CFR) in Punjab was higher than the national average of 1.65%, as was the deaths per million at 78.5 (national average 58.3), he noted, but added these figures were still better than many states in the country. In fact, Punjab’s positivity rate of 5.72% was much better than the national average of 8.47%.

To a query from the chief minister on the success of plasma therapy, Dr Talwar said studies did not confirm results so far though FDA had recommended this course of treatment. However, given that there was no evidence of any negative impact either, it was advisable to give plasma therapy to moderate and moderately serious patients, said Dr Talwar.

Health secretary Hussan Lal, in his presentation, apprised the chief minister of the various measures taken to boost testing and monitor home isolation cases, with the health department in the process of engaging a professional agency to monitor these cases. To boost testing, various steps have been taken to streamline walk-in testing, with sufficient teams and counters being put in place across districts to minimise waiting time and make the entire process smooth for the people.