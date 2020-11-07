Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Capt to virtually lay foundations stones of 107 govt smart school in Ludhiana today

Capt to virtually lay foundations stones of 107 govt smart school in Ludhiana today

The CM will also simultaneously launch Punjabi week celebrations and distribute tablets among primary teachers of 38 schools. The district education department has already received 267 tablets for the purpose.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (HT FILE)

Chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh will virtually lay the foundation stones of 107 government smart schools in the district on Saturday. The CM will also simultaneously launch Punjabi week celebrations and distribute tablets among primary teachers of 38 schools. The district education department has already received 267 tablets for the purpose.

Schools principals of 112 governments remained on their toes throughout the day on Friday, making arrangements for ceremony on Saturday. The school heads have also deputed staff members to arrange web-cams for two-way communication during the conference.

Seating arrangements have also been made to accommodate village sarpanches, councillors, MLAs and some parents, in keeping with social distancing norms.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur said, “All arrangements have been made and school heads will ensure that Covid-19 norms are followed during event.”

DEO elementary, Rajinder Kaur, said, “The teachers are being provided tablets for ease in taking online classes.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
Nov 07, 2020 02:12 IST
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Nov 06, 2020 23:48 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Nov 07, 2020 01:13 IST

latest news

ITC September quarter net profit falls 18% to Rs 3,413 crore
Nov 07, 2020 02:42 IST
United Breweries Q2 net profit dips 97% to Rs 3.61 crore
Nov 07, 2020 02:41 IST
Delhi Police books YouTuber accused of cheating ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner
Nov 07, 2020 02:39 IST
Rangers in France capture one escaped Canadian wolf, others on run
Nov 07, 2020 02:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.