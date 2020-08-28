Sections
Captain Amarinder Singh flags off corona mobile testing clinic and ambulance

MISSION FATEH PUNJAB With capacity to collect more than 1,000 samples a day, the ambulance will focus on testing facilities in far-flung and rural areas

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh flagging off the corona mobile testing clinic and ambulance in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday flagged off a corona testing mobile clinic and ambulance with the potential to sample more than 1,000 people a day at their doorsteps in rural and far-flung areas of the state.

The air-conditioned mobile unit, which has a separate ambulance zone to evacuate critical patients, was launched as part of the Mission Fateh Punjab initiative.

An inside view of the mobile corona testing facility. ( HT Photo )

Explaining features of the mobile clinic after donating it to Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, the chairman of Sun Foundation and the international president of World Punjabi Organisation, said that clinic is equipped with contact-less thermal testing and nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab test facility.

The CM said that the mobile testing bus would cover remote areas and ensure residents have access to testing, needed to identify infected people and break the Covid chain.



At present, the state government has a capacity to conduct 24,000 tests a day and the target is to achieve 30,000 tests by next week.

State health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, principal secretary, health, Hussan Lal and Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, the special principal secretary to the CM, were present at the launch.

