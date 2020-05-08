Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Modi, seeks exit strategy from lockdown

Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Modi, seeks exit strategy from lockdown

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Amarinder said the exit strategy should not only lay down the parameters to contain coronavirus within safe limits but also define the path of economic revival with focus on fiscal and economic empowerment of the states

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Reiterating his demand for grants to the states to meet the revenue shortfall and expenditure on coronavirus containment, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clearly define an exit strategy from lockdown and the way forward for economic revival.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Amarinder said the exit strategy should not only lay down the parameters to contain coronavirus within safe limits but also define the path of economic revival with focus on fiscal and economic empowerment of the states.

He also urged the PM to give directions to ministries in this regard in order to enable states to formulate clear strategies and path, post lockdown 3.0. The CM said this was necessary as Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns had led to unprecedented losses of jobs, businesses, and economic opportunities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
May 08, 2020 00:09 IST
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
May 08, 2020 00:52 IST
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Apple logs 71% growth in India smartphone market in Q1 2020
May 08, 2020 02:12 IST
Thane organisations step forward to help stranded migrants
May 08, 2020 02:09 IST
Businesses have to patiently work with AI, its no magic: Microsoft
May 08, 2020 02:00 IST
UP cancels cases against 28 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot
May 08, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.