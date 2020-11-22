Sections
Car-borne men loot truck driver of ₹14 lakh at gunpoint in Panchkula

The crime took place on Friday evening when truck driver Dharambir was returning to Madawala town in Pinjore from Jagadhari

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Four men in a car robbed a truck driver of ₹14 lakh at gunpoint at Garhi Kotaha village in Raipur Rani, about 30 kilometre from the Panchkula district headquarters, police said on Saturday.

The crime took place on Friday evening when truck driver Dharambir was returning to Madawala town in Pinjore from Jagadhari.Complainant Nirbhai Singh, who trades in scrap metal, told police that Dharambir was sent to a factory in Jagadhari with a consignment of scrap aluminium on Thursday.

After supplying it and collecting ₹14 lakh from the factory owner, he left back for Pinjore around 3:15pm on Friday. It was around 5:30pm that Singh got a call from Dharmabir, informing him about the loot.

The driver alleged that when he reached near Raipur Rani, four men in a silver Maruti Alto, which had its number plate covered with tape, blocked his way. While the car driver kept sitting inside, three others barged out with one pointing a gun at Dharambir.

They allegedly shattered the truck’s windowpanes too on not being able to open its door. Apparently aware about the money, they kept asking about the “packet”, which was lying under the driver’s seat, and later fled with it towards Naraingarh, Singh told police.

A case has been registered under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides under the Arms Act at Raipur Rani.

