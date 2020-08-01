Sections
Car hits ice-cream vendor, three others in south Delhi

New Delhi: Four persons, including two women, were injured when a luxury car with a 29-year-old woman behind the wheels hit them in a ‘freak accident’ near Sapna Cinema...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Four persons, including two women, were injured when a luxury car with a 29-year-old woman behind the wheels hit them in a ‘freak accident’ near Sapna Cinema in south Delhi’s East of Kailash on Friday night.

The driver of the car, identified as Roshni Arora, was arrested for rash and negligent driving, causing injuries, police said Saturday.

“Arora told police she was eating ice-cream in her car with the engine on when her dog jumped and that the caused her to accidentally press the accelerator,” deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said.



The car moved ahead with a jerk and hit the ice-cream vendor and a few of his customers who were standing some distance away.

According to the DCP, the police control room received a call at 10.07 pm on Friday regarding the accident near Sapna Cinema. A police team reached the spot and found a luxury car, one motorcycle and an ice-cream selling cart involved in the accident.

The four injured persons had already been shifted to different hospitals. Arora, who runs a ‘boutique’ at Prakash Mohalla in East of Kailash, was found at the spot.

The injured persons were identified as Mukesh Kumar, Sapna Kumari, Guddu and Harshit Kaur. Mukesh suffered a leg injury while Sapna sustained an abrasion on the right knee.

Guddu is the ice-cream vendor and he was injured on his left knee while Harsh got a wound in her left ankle.

“We registered a case on Mukesh’s complaint,” the DCP added.

