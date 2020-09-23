Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Car snatched at gunpoint from Palam Vihar

Car snatched at gunpoint from Palam Vihar

Gurugram: A car was stolen from Palam Vihar on Sunday night after two men held its driver at gunpoint and forced him out, said police. Police said the incident happened at around...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: A car was stolen from Palam Vihar on Sunday night after two men held its driver at gunpoint and forced him out, said police.

Police said the incident happened at around 8.40pm. The victim, Rishab Pawar, a resident of Palam Vihar, had taken his father’s car to go to Ram Mandir Chowk.

“I had stepped out of the car near the crossing to buy ice cream and returned within a few minutes. I was about to unlock the car when a man pointed a gun at me and told me to handover the car keys. When I refused and started yelling, another man arrived and snatched the keys and they drove off,” said Pawar in the police complaint.

He added that several documents of the car, insurance, pollution certificate, credit/debit cards, driving license and a pair of spare keys were also in the car. Police said after the incident was reported, a team from Palam Vihar police station reached the spot.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The suspects are yet to be identified. Their last location was spotted near Chauma village road. Several crime teams and local police station officers are working to trace the accused men. A case has been registered. We are checking the CCTVs in the area.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Palam Vihar police station on Monday, said police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 22, 2020 23:46 IST
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Sep 23, 2020 00:39 IST
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST

latest news

Medical students have to work at dist hospitals
Sep 23, 2020 01:14 IST
Scholars unravel mystery of writing in ancient Mexican city
Sep 23, 2020 01:13 IST
HC stays arrest warrants for 3 petitioners in Rajasthan hotel sale case
Sep 23, 2020 01:11 IST
Mamata Banerjee wants Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi schemes in Bengal but with riders
Sep 23, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.