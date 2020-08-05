Car snatched at gunpoint outside liquor vend near Ludhiana’s Vardhman Chowk

Two men robbed a Hyundai i20car at gunpoint outside a liquor vend at the Chandigarh Road on Tuesday night.

The victim, Ravinder Sigh, a resident 33 Foota Road in Balaji Colony, told the police that he was sitting in his car with a friend outside a liquor vend near Vardhman Chowk.

Suddenly, two men got into the backseat of his car and brandished a pistol. The duo asked them to leave the car and hand over the keys. As they stepped out, the accused took the front seats and drove off.

Ravinder alerted the police control room and a team soon reached the spot, but the accused managed to flee.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 56, 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the unidentified accused.

“We are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the liquor vend to identify the accused. Efforts are on to arrest them,” said Harjeet Singh, SHO, Jamalpur police station.