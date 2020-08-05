Sections
Home / Cities / Car snatched at gunpoint outside liquor vend near Ludhiana’s Vardhman Chowk

Car snatched at gunpoint outside liquor vend near Ludhiana’s Vardhman Chowk

Victim and his friend were sitting in the car when two men got into the backseat and brandished a gun.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two men robbed a Hyundai i20car at gunpoint outside a liquor vend at the Chandigarh Road on Tuesday night.

The victim, Ravinder Sigh, a resident 33 Foota Road in Balaji Colony, told the police that he was sitting in his car with a friend outside a liquor vend near Vardhman Chowk.

Suddenly, two men got into the backseat of his car and brandished a pistol. The duo asked them to leave the car and hand over the keys. As they stepped out, the accused took the front seats and drove off.

Ravinder alerted the police control room and a team soon reached the spot, but the accused managed to flee.



A case under Section 379-B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 56, 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the unidentified accused.

“We are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the liquor vend to identify the accused. Efforts are on to arrest them,” said Harjeet Singh, SHO, Jamalpur police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Beirut blast blamed on chemical cargo removed from ship in 2014
Aug 05, 2020 21:09 IST
Car snatched at gunpoint outside liquor vend near Ludhiana’s Vardhman Chowk
Aug 05, 2020 21:09 IST
Dancing kid steals focus from presenter’s weather forecast, video goes viral
Aug 05, 2020 21:07 IST
Arsenal to cut 55 jobs due to financial damage from pandemic
Aug 05, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.