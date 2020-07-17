Carcass of dolphin found near Mumbai

An 8-foot-long Humpback dolphin, weighing 50kg, washed ashore Uttan coast in Bhayander on Wednesday. Local fishermen alerted the forest department, who arrived at the spot but decided against the post-mortem, as carcass was decomposed. Using an excavator, the carcass was buried in a 10-foot-deep pit . “Coastal pollution could be one the major causes for the death of the mammal,” said Professor Bhushan Bhoir,who teaches zoology in a Palghar college.