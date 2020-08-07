Cardiac arrest patient dies as family scrambles to secure ventilator in Ludhiana

Family had rushed the patient to Christian Medical College and Hospital from where he was referred to civil hospital due to non- availability of ventilators.

An 80-year-old man, who suffered a cardiac arrest, succumbed at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) on Wednesday even as his family members tried in vain to secure ventilator support for him.

He was rushed to the hospital in the morning but due to non-availability of a ventilator, he was referred to the civil hospital. The family, however, refused to shift him, prompting civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga to intervene. But by then, it was too late.

This is the third such case in the fortnight wherein kin of patients were seen scrambling for ventilators.

Earlier, a 49-year-old man died on the way to the civil hospital after being referred by DMC&H. Another 54-year-old of Dholewal area died at the civil hospital on August 4 due to unavailability of ventilator. Both were Covid-19 patients.

When contacted, medical superintendent, CMC&H, Anil Luther said, “It is unfortunate that a precious life was lost but we are hard-pressed due to the increasing number Covid-19 patients. We have 21 (invasive and non- invasive) ventilators but all are occupied.”

He added that the district has 84 patients, who are either on oxygen or on ventilator support. Besides, there are other critically ill patients with other ailments. “We have arranged nearly 10 more ventilators today and the number will be increased to 31 in the coming days,” said Luther.

Rakesh Kumar, son of the deceased, Vishav Nath, lamented, “If so many Covid patients will keep thronging the hospitals, where will patients with other ailments go. I was told that my father died of heart attack. He could have been saved if facilities were available.”

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga reiterated that there is immense pressure on both government and private hospitals due to the increasing number of patients. He added, “We urge everyone to act responsibly and wear masks while going out in public, maintain distance and wash hands frequently. If the infections come, doctors will be able to offer treatment to patients with other ailments as well,” said Dr Bagga.

Dr GS Grewal, former president of Punjab Medical Council, said, “While focusing on Covid patients, we have forgotten about other patients. Even before the pandemic outbreak, the critical care units used to remain occupied. The government has to rework its strategy to ensure enough ventilators for other patients too,” added Dr Grewal.