Caretaker-turned-thief tricked into arrest through social media chat in Pune

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A 25-year-old former caretaker of a family in Sangvi was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for stealing gold and cash worth Rs 6.1 lakh from the household.

The man was identified as Sandeep Bhagwan Hande (25), a resident of Walhekarwadi area of Chinchwad and a native of Gangapur in Aurangabad. He was arrested in a case registered on October 17 at Sangvi police station under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of Indian Penal Code.

The police tracked his mobile location and made contact with him through Facebook. He responded to the Facebook message and arrived at Kalpataru chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad where he was arrested, according to a statement issued by the police.

“He was approached through a female person’s profile. So, he thought he was coming to meet a woman when he was arrested,” said senior inspector Ranganath Unde of Sangvi police station.

The police have recovered 24 tola gold jewellery, and Rs 20,000 in cash, collectively worth Rs 6,15,000. A complaint was registered by Sangita Kankriya (52) of Rajyog bungalow in Kirtinagar area of New Sangvi where the theft was committed.

The family informed the police about Hande who had worked for five days in September before leaving without notice. Hande worked for the family between September 21 and September 25 when he is suspected to have committed the crime. He was remanded to four days police custody on Monday.

