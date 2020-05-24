Sections
Home / Cities / 11 sewadars of Ludhiana gurdwara medically insured for ₹25 lakh

11 sewadars of Ludhiana gurdwara medically insured for ₹25 lakh

Bindra said the sewadars had been preparing langar for 2,500 persons at the gurdwara daily during the pandemic situation, and distributing it too, without thinking about their own health

Updated: May 24, 2020 01:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The sewadars had been preparing langar for 2,500 persons at the gurdwara daily during the pandemic situation, and distributing it too, without thinking about their own health, just like a frontline warrior. (HT FILE)

Punjab Youth Development Board chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra handed over medical insurance policies worth ₹25 lakh to 11 sewadars (volunteers) performing langar sewa at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh, Model Town Extension, in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Bindra said the sewadars had been preparing langar for 2,500 persons at the gurdwara daily during the pandemic situation, and distributing it too, without thinking about their own health, just like a frontline warrior.

Bindra said the board, with the help of NGOs and philanthropists, got these sewadars medically insured for a total of ₹25 lakh and paid all instalments for it.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ivanka Trump under fire for tweet on migrants
May 24, 2020 02:30 IST
Gang duping people with fake petrol pump dealerships busted in Mohali, five arrested
May 24, 2020 02:22 IST
Man held for assaulting cop patrolling in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony
May 24, 2020 02:19 IST
Days after cyclone hit state, Kolkata residents recount devastation, horror
May 24, 2020 02:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.