11 sewadars of Ludhiana gurdwara medically insured for ₹25 lakh

Punjab Youth Development Board chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra handed over medical insurance policies worth ₹25 lakh to 11 sewadars (volunteers) performing langar sewa at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh, Model Town Extension, in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Bindra said the sewadars had been preparing langar for 2,500 persons at the gurdwara daily during the pandemic situation, and distributing it too, without thinking about their own health, just like a frontline warrior.

Bindra said the board, with the help of NGOs and philanthropists, got these sewadars medically insured for a total of ₹25 lakh and paid all instalments for it.