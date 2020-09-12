Carjacking: 3 held with 2 vehicles, toy gun in Ludhiana

The Khanna police have arrested three persons for carjacking and recovered two cars and a toy pistol from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Arvinder Singh alias Goni of Ajnod in Doraha, Harmanpreet Singh alias Ghoda and Hem Singh of Rajgarh.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said the accused used to rob people of their four-wheelers and used them in executing more carjackings after installing fake number plates on the stolen vehicles.

Police said the arrests were made near the railway bridge in Doraha. The accused had recently snatched a Mahindra Scorpio SUV from Mullanpur Dakha area, and robbed a Maruti Suzuki Alto car from Rupnagar, which were both recovered from the carjackers.

The SSP revealed that the accused are already facing trial in various cases, including robbery, drug peddling and assault. They had met in jail where they formed a gang. “More information is expected from the accused during interrogation,” the cop added.