Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Carjacking: 3 held with 2 vehicles, toy gun in Ludhiana

Carjacking: 3 held with 2 vehicles, toy gun in Ludhiana

Khanna senior superintendent of police said the accused used to rob people of their four-wheelers and used them in executing more carjackings after installing fake number plates on the stolen vehicles

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Khanna police have arrested three persons for carjacking and recovered two cars and a toy pistol from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Arvinder Singh alias Goni of Ajnod in Doraha, Harmanpreet Singh alias Ghoda and Hem Singh of Rajgarh.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said the accused used to rob people of their four-wheelers and used them in executing more carjackings after installing fake number plates on the stolen vehicles.

Police said the arrests were made near the railway bridge in Doraha. The accused had recently snatched a Mahindra Scorpio SUV from Mullanpur Dakha area, and robbed a Maruti Suzuki Alto car from Rupnagar, which were both recovered from the carjackers.



The SSP revealed that the accused are already facing trial in various cases, including robbery, drug peddling and assault. They had met in jail where they formed a gang. “More information is expected from the accused during interrogation,” the cop added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sep 12, 2020 21:54 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sep 12, 2020 22:04 IST
Donald Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Sep 12, 2020 23:19 IST
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Sep 12, 2020 22:47 IST

latest news

Donald Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Sep 12, 2020 23:19 IST
Haryana reports record spike of 2,783 Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths
Sep 12, 2020 23:14 IST
Ghaziabad to tighten screening of patients requiring home isolation
Sep 12, 2020 23:12 IST
At this Noida hospital, Covid-19 patients have a humanoid friend for company
Sep 12, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.