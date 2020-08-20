Cars crushed after school wall collapses in Saket, owners demand compensation

Sections
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: At least seven parked cars were severely damaged after a portion of the boundary wall of Apeejay School in Saket’s J-block collapsed due to the rain on Wednesday morning, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur. Nobody was hurt, he added.

Delhi Fire Services officials said the fire control room received a call at 11.46am and dispatched two rescue teams. “The debris removal operation is on,” said a fire officer from the control room.

Residents of the area lodged a police complaint and demanded that school authorities compensate them for the damage.

Pawan Soni, president Saket J-block RWA, said the wall collapsed around 6.30am, burying nearly eight cars. He said it was a 12-feet-high wall with concertina wire fixed on the top.



“The wall, grilles and wires fell onto cars parked near the wall. It was not well constructed, as it had no pillars or foundation. The other sides of the school’s walls are also weak. It is a case of negligence on part of the school administration, and have registered a complaint with the police against them. We want them to compensate those whose cars have been severely damaged,” Soni alleged. He added that the South civic body should take cognisance of the incident and serve a notice to the school authorities.

A video of the cars buried in the debris was circulated widely on social media by residents of the area.

“Due to extremely heavy rains across the city a small part of our boundary wall broke down in an area where vehicles are not meant to be parked. There are no injuries. We regret since school is in Covid-19 mode and therefore an immediate response was not possible. We are working with authorities to rebuild the wall. Our focus is first to remove debris and ensure the safety of everyone there. We are working with all stakeholders involved to arrive at the best possible solution,” the school said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

According to civic officials, at least 13 incidents of wall or building collapse were reported till the evening, however, no casualty was reported. Some of the areas where portions of building collapsed include Chirag Dilli, Shahdara, Tahirpur, Gandhi Nagar, Todapur, Moti Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Nangloi Extension among others. Incidents of tree felling due to rain were reported from at least 12 locations across the city.

