Case against Gurnam Charuni for using derogatory language against PM

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has been booked for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message posted...

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has been booked for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message posted through his Facebook account. Charuni had posted the video against the recently enacted farm laws. The case has been registered under Sections 153 A, 504, 505 (2) and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act on the complaint of Sahil Guliani, a resident of Shahbad. Shahbad police station in-charge Devender Kumar confirmed the development.

