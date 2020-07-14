Sections
Case filed against Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Nimhan, son Chandrashekhar

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:10 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:10 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

PUNE: A case of assault was registered against Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Nimhan and his son Chandrashekhar alias Sunny Nimhan at Chatuhshrungi police station.

The complaint was lodged by a man named Sanjay Jagtap, a resident of Vitthalnagar in Pashan, who is booked in a case of trespassing and assault filed on a complaint lodged by Chandrashekhar.

According to the complaint in the case against the father-son duo, they assaulted Jagtap and a construction site worker on July 6 at 6:30am.

The incident took place on a piece of land covering plot numbers 62, 63 and 64 of survey number 39/5 of Baner in Pune.



“It is a wrong complaint. Sanjay Jagtap is a criminal. He has been arrested for attacking me in the past as well. There is a Mumbai-based builder who has hired these people to take control of our land. The watchman told us about these people’s arrival and Sunny reached the spot. I was not present there. If it is their land, they should present documents and take ownership of it in a legal way,” said Vinayak.

On the same day, Vinayak claims that Jagtap arrived at the spot with people holding flags of a political party and entered the private property without permission.

Jagtap could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was switched off.

“We received a complaint on July 6. There are cases registered against the complainant (Jagtap) as well, including that of trespassing on the same day. We registered a case after conducting an inquiry,” said senior inspector Anil Shewale of Chatuhshrungi police station.

A case under Sections 324, 504, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station against Nimhan on Tuesday. A case under Sections 447, 427, 323, 504 and 506(2) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Jagtap on July 6.

