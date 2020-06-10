Sections
Cases reported from ‘safe zones’ in Pune

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:53 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune: As the city progresses into its ‘Begin Again’ phase, areas that did not see any Covid-19 positive cases for some time have begun reporting fresh cases.

PMC Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “As the lockdown ends, we will see more positive cases and we are prepared for it. With 100 hospitals eligible for the fixed price cap on 80% of beds our medical needs will be met. We have our Covid Care Centre (CCC) at National Institute of Construction Management and Research (Nicmar) and also at Balewadi. Our CCCs have a 5,000-bed capacity which will be enough to house all those who need isolation.”

The Aundh-Baner area, which was on the verge of being declared a green zone, as of June 6, has 97 progressive Covid-19 cases, of which 80 are active cases.

Kothrud-Bavdhan, which also reported single-digit cases until mid-May, as of June 6, has 26 active positive cases and 54 progressive cases.



The Shivajinagar-Ghole road ward, has 194 active cases, of the 655 progressive Covid-19 positive cases reported.

Deccan Gymkhana and the Model colony area, both under the Shivajinagar-Ghole road ward, have 127 active cases and 246 progressive positive cases.

The Aundh-Baner ward covers the slums in Bopodi, which have reported 84 fresh cases, while in the Kothrud-Bavdhan area, 24 positive cases have been reported from the Kothrud depot area.

The slums in Koregaon Park have also reported 486 progressive positive cases, of which 278 are active cases currently undergoing treatment.

Active cases are patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19, yet to be declared cured and discharged.

Progressive positives are total number of people who have tested positive for Covid19 once. This includes active cases, deaths and discharged cases.

Under control?

The city’s containment zones of Bhavani peth and Dhole Patil road, which were earlier reported double-digit positive cases on a daily basis, are now reporting between five-seven cases daily.

PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “This is due to various measures taken in containment zones, which also include early isolation and regressive testing in the entire area. We also focused on elderly patients, comorbid patients and pregnant women. We also provided timely ration kits to each house to ensure that there is restricted movement.”

