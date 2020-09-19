Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Cash-strapped Ludhiana MC spent ₹12.08 crore on fuel in 17 months, reveals RTI

Cash-strapped Ludhiana MC spent ₹12.08 crore on fuel in 17 months, reveals RTI

Activist Rohit Sabharwal, who had filed the RTI application, has sought an inquiry into the matter as MC, on an average, has spent around Rs 71 lakh a month on fuel alone.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC had recently decided to auction around 70 vehicles, mostly Hindustan Ambassador and Maruti Gypsy cars that are 15 years old to save expenditure on fuel and repairs. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The fund-starved Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) spent a whopping Rs 12.08 crore on fuel for its official vehicles in the 17 months since January 2019.

This information, which has been revealed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, comes in the backdrop of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu’s efforts to rein in fuel theft in the corporation.

Activist Rohit Sabharwal, who had filed the RTI application, has sought an inquiry into the matter as MC, on an average, has spent around Rs 71 lakh a month on fuel alone.

As per information, the civic body’s expenditure on fuel in 2019 was Rs 8.96 crore, while another Rs 3.12 crore were spent on it till May 31 this year.



The fuel was purchased against 55 vehicles for officials, 79 tractors, 53 Tata ace, 43 tippers, 22 tankers, jetting machines and trucks, 19 JCB cranes and loaders, 14 road rollers, and nine Tata 407 and cranes.

The mayor had recently marked an inquiry after it was suspected that some employees got fuel allocated for defunct tractors. A sanitary inspector was removed from field duty till the inquiry was completed.

MC had also decided to auction around 70 vehicles, mostly Hindustan Ambassador and Maruti Gypsy cars that are 15 years old to save expenditure on fuel and repairs.

Sabharwal said besides an inquiry into the misuse or theft of fuel, it should be looked into whether the entire machinery was at work during the lockdown and how much fuel was issued against the vehicles during that time.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “I am keeping an eye on fuel consumption in MC, but the expenditure is anyway on the higher side as the civic body utilises a large number of vehicles. Inquiries were marked in the past wherever any theft or manipulation was suspected and the staff concerned were also penalised.”

“Besides, no fuel is allocated on Sundays to avoid misuse and unnecessary movement of vehicles has been restricted. I do not even take my pilot car to every place I visit in routine to save the expenditure,” he added.

Heavy vehicles being driven by sweepers, beldars

The RTI response also revealed that most of the MC vehicles, including heavy vehicles like cranes, JCB machines, tippers and road rollers, were being driven by Class-4 employees, including sweepers, sewermen, beldars, etc.

Sabharwal said MC should check whether these employees have valid driving licences for heavy vehicles.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
Sep 19, 2020 21:54 IST
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu scores fifty off 33 balls, CSK on the charge
Sep 19, 2020 22:41 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Sep 19, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Woman booked for slapping, abusing traffic constable in Mumbai
Sep 19, 2020 22:43 IST
Ludhiana’s Covid tally breaches 16,000 mark, toll reaches 658
Sep 19, 2020 22:40 IST
Covid-19: India now accounts for close to 19% of total global recoveries, says health ministry
Sep 19, 2020 22:38 IST
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
Sep 19, 2020 22:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.