CAT asks civic bodies to pay teachers’ salary in 15 days

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to release the salaries of teachers within 15 days .

North corporation teachers had been agitating for not being given salaries for the last three months.

There are nearly 8,000 teachers across 714 schools of the north corporation. Out of these 8,000 teachers, nearly 3,500 have been engaged in the distribution of dry ration and cooked food across 126 ration centres and 62 food centres in municipal hospitals across north Delhi in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The CAT on Monday directed the North MCD, the other civic bodies and the state government to provide pending salaries of teachers within 15 days,” counsel for the teachers, Ajesh Luthra, said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, hundreds of teachers of north corporation schools had staged a symbolic strike against non-payment of their salaries.

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital had also not been paid for the last three and four months.

Ramniwas Solanki, general secretary, MCD Teachers Association, said they had moved the high court, from where the matter was diverted to CAT.

“With the tribunal’s directives, we are now hopeful that our salaries, which are pending since March 2020, will be disbursed within the given time frame,” Solanki said.

A North Corporation official said they were yet to get the order but the process to provide salaries to teachers was already on. “The file regarding disbursing salaries of employees is being processed. We are hopeful salaries will be released within this month,” the official said.