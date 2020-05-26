Caterer killed in Yerawada, 4 minors among 8 held

Four minors were among eight people held on Tuesday for the murder of a caterer in Yerawada area of Pune on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Pratik Hanumant Vannale, 27, a resident of Panchasheel nagar area of Yerawada, Pune. He was a caterer in the area.

Four among the eight people booked in the case were identified as Rahul, Tayyab Shaikh, all residents of Dhanori area of Pune, and Amin Javed Shaikh, and Bachu, both residents of Yerawada area of Pune. The four others are minors.

“The adults were remanded to five days in police custody and the minors were sent to observation home by the juvenile justice board,” said police inspector Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

The incident happened on Monday night, the deceased had been in a fight with one of the minor hours before he was killed. With a grudge about the fight, the teenager gathered seven others around 8pm on Monday and attacked Vannale with fists, kicks, and an axe due to which he sustained fatal injuries.

“They had a fight that afternoon after their vehicles brushed against each other. We are investigating whether there were other reasons that led to the murder,” said PI Waghmare.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s father Hanumant Vannale, 52, who drives a rickshaw.

A case under sections 302 (murder), rioting, 188, 269, 323 of Indian penal code along with section 3 of epidemic diseases act, 1897, section 11 of Maharashtra Covid-19 regulation, 2020, and section 51(b) of disaster management act, 2005 was registered at Yerawada police station.