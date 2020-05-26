Sections
Home / Cities / Caterer killed in Yerawada, 4 minors among 8 held

Caterer killed in Yerawada, 4 minors among 8 held

Four minors were among eight people held on Tuesday for the murder of a caterer in Yerawada area of Pune on Monday.The deceased was identified as Pratik Hanumant Vannale, 27, a resident of...

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Four minors were among eight people held on Tuesday for the murder of a caterer in Yerawada area of Pune on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Pratik Hanumant Vannale, 27, a resident of Panchasheel nagar area of Yerawada, Pune. He was a caterer in the area.

Four among the eight people booked in the case were identified as Rahul, Tayyab Shaikh, all residents of Dhanori area of Pune, and Amin Javed Shaikh, and Bachu, both residents of Yerawada area of Pune. The four others are minors.

“The adults were remanded to five days in police custody and the minors were sent to observation home by the juvenile justice board,” said police inspector Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.



The incident happened on Monday night, the deceased had been in a fight with one of the minor hours before he was killed. With a grudge about the fight, the teenager gathered seven others around 8pm on Monday and attacked Vannale with fists, kicks, and an axe due to which he sustained fatal injuries.

“They had a fight that afternoon after their vehicles brushed against each other. We are investigating whether there were other reasons that led to the murder,” said PI Waghmare.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s father Hanumant Vannale, 52, who drives a rickshaw.

A case under sections 302 (murder), rioting, 188, 269, 323 of Indian penal code along with section 3 of epidemic diseases act, 1897, section 11 of Maharashtra Covid-19 regulation, 2020, and section 51(b) of disaster management act, 2005 was registered at Yerawada police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases
May 27, 2020 00:43 IST
First major locust attack in state since 1993; 3 districts hit
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
Mahrashtra CM reviews state’s monsoon preparedness
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.