CBSE Class 10 result: 5 students score above 98% in Ambala district

Five students in the district have scored more than 98% marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results announced on Wednesday.

These include four girls and one boy. Muskan of Tulsi Public Senior Secondary School, Ambala City, scored 98.8% (best of five including IT); Kripi Singla of Police DAV Public School, Ambala City, got 98.6%; while three students — Sanchit of PKR Vatika Public School, Ambala City; Rakhee Kumari of Army Public School, Ambala Cantonment, and Anushka of S D Vidya Public School, Ambala Cantonment — secured 98.2%.

However, there was some confusion about the district topper as the student added a vocational/skill-based subject (IT), instead of main subject (Science) in best of five.

With an aim to become a doctor, Muskan (16) has opted for the medical stream in secondary education. “I studied for five to six hours and made to sure to take time out to play badminton and listening to music. I never let my self-study consistency break. I didn’t take coaching,” she said while discussing her preparation strategy.

Her school principle Kirti said Muskan is a state-level of badminton player and explained why the school added IT as a main subject. “She has been an all-rounder in studies and extracurricular activities. She was in the non-vocational stream under which the skill-based subject (IT) was added in her best of five,” she said.

Kripi Singla from Police DAV Public School, whose parents live in Noida and she stays with her grandparents in Ambala, aspires to become an engineer. “I love to read books and facts about the human mind. My grandmother, who is also a retired schoolteacher, helped me a lot in achieving this endeavour,” she said.

Her principle Dr Vikas Kohli said Kripi has performed outstandingly and teachers have done a great job.

About the vocational subject confusion, a senior education officer requesting anonymity said, “I believe vocational IT cannot be added as a main subject, but this is up to the CBSE to decide. Some private schools do so just to make tall claims and fetch more admissions.”

Last year, Divjot Kaur Jaggi (16) of Convent of Jesus and Marry school in Ambala Cantonment emerged as the All India National topper securing 499 marks out of 500 in May last year. A total of 13 students had scored 499 marks in the results.