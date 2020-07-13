CBSE Class 12 result: Doon International School student tops Mohali with 97% in medical stream

Harpreet Kaur Gill of Doon International School, Sector 69, scored 97% in the medical stream (HT photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of All India Senior School Certificate Exam (AISSCE) Class 12, on Monday.

Sehajpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, has topped Mohali by scoring 97% in the humanities stream while Harpreet Kaur Gill of Doon International School, Sector 69, scored 97% in the medical stream and Khush Harman Singh Sekhon of the same school topped the district in the non-medical stream with 96.4%.

Sehajpreet aspires to pursue a degree in fashion designing and has already cleared the entrance examination of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Sharing her exam preparation strategy, Sehajpreet said, “It’s important to prepare one step at a time and revise the syllabus three to four times to perform well.”

Harpreet Kaur Gill who aspires to become a cardiologist said, “It was important to study from extra textbooks but revising the NCERT books was the most important.”

Sekhon aims to pursue software engineering and wants to move abroad for further studies.

Khush Harman Singh Sekhon of Doon International School topped the district in the non-medical stream with 96.4% ( HT photo )

Mohali has two toppers for the commerce stream – Gurleen Kaur of International Public School, Kurali and Harsimranjit Kaur Kaler of APJ Smart School, Kharar – each scoring at 96.2%.

While Harsimranjit’s schoolmate Ramanpreet Kaur scored 96% in commerce.

Hardik Singhal of Dikshant International School, Zirakpur scored 95.4% in the non-medical stream.

In Humanities, Muskaan of Dikshant International School, Zirakpur came second with 96.2%. In the medical stream, Manmeet Kaur of DAV School, Mohali scored 96.8%.

Students with disabilities shine bright

Two specially-abled students of Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, Jaya Narang with locomotor disability (dystonia with cerebellar symptom) was the school topper in English with an average aggregate of 88%, while Riya Nagpal who has intellectual learning disability scored 79.8%.