CBSE sets up 7 centres for compartment exams in Ludhiana

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has set up seven centres for conducting its upcoming compartment examination in the city amid full precautions and strict adherence to Covid-related guidelines.

The exams will begin from September 22 for both the board classes. No student will be allowed to enter the exam centres after 10am.

As per the board’s instructions, the exam centre authorities will accommodate 12 students per room while maintaining social distancing among the students.

The candidates have been asked to carry their own hand sanitisers and water bottles. They must wear face masks. Also, the parents will have to guide their wards about Covid-19 precautions and will ensure that their ward is not sick.

CBSE’s city coordinator and principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Paramjit Kaur said, “The instructions received from the board have been issued to the examination centres for strict adherence to social distancing norms.”

The three-hour exam will be conducted between 10.30am and 1.30am.

The seven examination centres are BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar; BCM School, Sector 32; Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines; Green Land Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar Bypass; St Thomas Senior Secondary School, Brown Road; Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Kitchlu Nagar; and DAV Public School, BRS Nagar.

Private candidates should contact the principal of their respective examination centres for date and time of practical examination before their theory examination is over. The practical exams should be completed before September 28. For regular candidates, the practical examination for all the subjects will be held at their own schools.