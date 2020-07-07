CBSE ties up with Facebook to provide free digital training to students, teachers

Sections
CBSE has partnered with Facebook India to provide student training on digital safety and online well being and teacher training on augmented/virtual reality

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:47 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The increasing use of internet among students for online classes amid the Covid-19 pandemic poses a threat of online abuse, bullying, misinformation, fake news and internet addiction among them. Thus, CBSE has partnered with Facebook India to provide student training on digital safety and online well being and teacher training on augmented/virtual reality. The programme for teachers will be launched on August 10 while the students’ training will begin from August 6.

The registration process began on Monday.

The last date to apply for teacher training is July 20 and selected students will receive an email to attend the session by July 30.

To participate in the training programmes, board affiliated schools can nominate their teachers and students at http://www.cbseacademic.nic.in/fb/facebookforeducation.html



Principal of BCM School, Dugri, Vandna Shahi said, “This is an interesting programme and our school teachers and students will participate in the training sessions. Students will be trained on how to identify and respond to online threats and harassment. Teachers will learn new online teaching software and methods.”

For teachers, the augmented reality training programme will give them an opportunity and platform to learn how to conceptualise, create and brand their own AR experiences. They will learn how to use Spark AR Studio and publish experiences on Facebook thereby becoming a part of the Spark AR ecosystem. On completion of the programme, successful candidates will receive an online certification from CBSE and Facebook.

Ritu Sharma, an English teacher at a private school, said, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, teachers are conducting online classes and there is a need to enhance our knowledge to provide the best material to the students to clear their concepts.”

The training is intended to support students to reflect on their Instagram usage, with the goal of ensuring that the time they spend on Instagram is positive, inspiring, and balanced. It encourages participants to talk openly about their time spent online, its impact on their socio-emotional well-being, and learn more about safe and effective ways to manage online interactions. The training will also include understanding the use of Instagram features such as being able to limit certain pieces of content to a small group of close friends or being able to turn off comments on certain posts.

