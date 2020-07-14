CBSE to announce class 10 results on Wednesday

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the class 10 board examination results on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” made the announcement on Twitter. “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.”

The board had announced the class 12 results on Monday. While the class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, the class 10 exams were slated to be held only in northeast Delhi, where CBSE had to postpone exams earlier in view of the communal riots in February.

The exams of six subjects, including Hindi, English, Science and Social Science, were pending in northeast Delhi.

However, later all exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CBSE is yet to reveal the alternative mode of evaluation for students of class 10.

Last year, a total of 17, 61,078 students appeared for the CBSE class 10 exams, out of which 91.1 % had passed.