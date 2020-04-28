Sections
CCTV captures Ludhiana police volunteer stealing scooter of school principal

A CCTV footage showed a person, with his face covered and wearing a cap along with the uniform of a police volunteer, stealing the scooter of Harshal Handa, principal of Nav Bharti Public School, Satsang Road, on Monday

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A CCTV grab showing the accused driving away the stolen scooter outside Nav Bharti Public School on Satsang Road, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT Photo)

Three weeks after two Ludhiana police volunteers had thrashed a curfew violator with sticks, another volunteer allegedly stole the scooter of a school principal, the cops said on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage showed a person, with his face covered and wearing a cap along with the uniform of a police volunteer, stealing the scooter of Harshal Handa, principal of Nav Bharti Public School, Satsang Road, on Monday.

Handa, in his complaint, stated that on Monday morning, he had parked his scooter outside the school and when he arrived on the spot in afternoon, the vehicle was missing. While scanning CCTV footages, the police found that a man wearing a white shirt and brown trousers drove away the vehicle. Division number 8 SHO inspector Jarnail Singh said a case was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, atttempts are on to ascertain the identity of the accused.

2,000 VOLUNTEERS WORKING WITH LUDHIANA CITY POLICE



Amid the coronavirus outbreak, around 2,000 volunteers are working with the Ludhiana police commissionerate on curfew duties. After April 8 incident when two police volunteers had beaten up a curfew violator with sticks, commissioner Rakesh Agrawal took to social media and posted an apology video on behalf of the department.



