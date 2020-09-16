Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / CCTV stolen from parked PMPML buses in Pune

CCTV stolen from parked PMPML buses in Pune

PUNE: CCTV cameras installed in two parked buses of public transport utility were stolen on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday from an open ground near Aundh toll plaza,...

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: CCTV cameras installed in two parked buses of public transport utility were stolen on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday from an open ground near Aundh toll plaza, according to the police.

The two buses were among those leased by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) which runs the city buses.

The four cameras stolen included the front and rear ones installed on two buses.

The cameras collectively cost Rs 12,000, according to the police.



A complaint was lodged by Pravin Murkute (49), the operation manager at the company that owns the buses - MP Enterprises and Associate Limited.

The space near the Aundh toll plaza was used by PMPML to park its buses when the lockdown came into effect. The space accommodated 32 buses, according to the police.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST

latest news

WATCH - Cummins leaves Bairstow speechless with fast off-spinner
Sep 16, 2020 21:39 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 16, 2020 21:41 IST
Chandigarh court dismisses snatcher’s bail plea, adds Section 379-A
Sep 16, 2020 21:38 IST
India, Brazil and S Africa call for speedy global efforts to reform UNSC
Sep 16, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.