Census work: Ambala admn, private schools at loggerheads

Even as the tussle between private schools and the state government over fees and examinations continues, a new order by the Ambala administration has again pitted the two against each other.

In an order issued by Ambala deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma, the district education officer has been asked to send the names of teachers of recognised private schools in Ambala City for the 2020-21 census work.

The copy of the order, accessed by HT, says the list of such teachers is to be submitted within two days, considering the order “most essential”.

The Integrated Private School Welfare Society has strongly opposed the government’s orders to conduct a census amid the Covid-19 pandemic .

“Coronavirus cases are constantly rising in the district and the government is repeatedly asking people to stay at their homes. Due to this, it is not at all safe to conduct census work by the staff of private schools, who may have to walk from door to door,” said the society’s president Saurabh Kapoor.

Kapoor said because of the closure of schools and colleges for the past three months, parents did not deposit the fee even after the government order, and private schools have not been able to pay salaries to the staff.

“If the order isn’t rolled back, teachers might resign out of fear,” he said.

District education officer Uma Sharma said details will be submitted as required, and that no school or teacher had approached the departments with any concerns. The deputy commissioner couldn’t be reached for a comment despite calls and text messages.