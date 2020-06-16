Central committee asked to review 25 private hospitals in Delhi

Medical professionals wearing PPE coveralls and visitors seen outside the Covid-19 ward at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

A 16-member Central panel, formed to assess the existing capacity and patient care amenities at Delhi government hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), have been asked to review preparedness in 25 private hospitals as well.

The panel – divided in three teams – was initially supposed to inspect 10 government hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in Delhi and submit a report by Wednesday.

Now with the Delhi government asking it to check private hospitals, the committee is likely to ask for an extension.

“Each of the three teams would now have to visit at least eight hospitals, which would require three to four days. This is in addition to two or three government hospitals. The committee may need more time to assess the hospitals,” said one of the committee members, on condition of anonymity.

The private hospitals to be assessed include Max in Saket and Shalimar Bagh, all three hospitals of Sir Ganga Ram, Fortis Shalimar Bagh and Escorts in Okhla, BLK hospital, Indraprastha Apollo hospital among others.

The committee will mainly look at five key areas and suggest measures to better implement patient care in the city. The areas of focus would be the existing infrastructure and how it can be expanded, staff issues, mortuaries and dignified disposal of the dead, whether in-house testing is available in the Covid-19 hospitals, and other measures such as signages to help patients.

“The aim is to improve patient satisfaction,” said the committee member quoted above.

The committee includes senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the central Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi government institutes, and municipal corporations.

The committee was formed after a meeting of Delhi government ministers and key officials with union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Another committee formed after the meeting – headed by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul – to assess capping of prices in some of the beds in private hospitals was to submit its report on Monday.