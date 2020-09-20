Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Central team for 100% door-to-door survey to check virus spread in Jammu

Central team for 100% door-to-door survey to check virus spread in Jammu

The stakeholders were also urged to increase the number of isolation and ventilator beds so that patient referral from district hospitals to Jammu is reduced.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

A visiting team of the Union health ministry on Sunday called for 100 percent house-to-house survey, contact tracing and increasing testing, especially using rapid antigen test (RAT) kits, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the Jammu region.

The four-member team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director SK Singh was discussing with senior administrative officers the steps to be taken for containment and control of the deadly infection which has witnessed a spike, especially in the Jammu region over the past month.

Reviewing the measures through video conference meetings with district administration and health teams of six districts, including Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar, Kathua, Rajouri and Doda, the team highlighted the need for focus on the testing and surveillance of containment zones using door-to-door surveys.

Financial commissioner, health and medical education department, Atal Dullo was also present during the meeting, besides the other members of the central team, including NCDC joint director Kinnzin, AIIMS associate professor and pulmonologist Vijay Handa and Mahesh Waghmare, IDSP, New Delhi.



The team members urged the officials concerned to focus on influenza-like illness (ILI) / severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, 100 per cent house-to-house survey, contact tracing and increasing the number of testing, especially with RAT.

The team suggested the measures to be implemented in the containment zones and asked them to involve ASHA and field health staff to identify ILI cases so that testing of all can be done. Door-to-door survey was suggested for identifying high risk persons like pregnant women or the elderly and those with co-morbidity.

The working of new government medical hospitals in Kathua, Rajouri and Doda was also reviewed.

Handa asked principals to focus on hospital infection control measures, donning/doffing and biomedical waste management. He also called for following SOPs by all the staff members, besides preparing and following the treatment protocols. The stakeholders were also urged to increase the number of isolation and ventilator beds so that patient referral from district hospitals to Jammu is reduced.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP Live: Rabada gets Gowtham, KXIP’s hopes rest on Mayank
Sep 20, 2020 23:01 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation of 9 highway projects of over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar
Sep 20, 2020 22:42 IST

latest news

106-year-old from Dombivli beats Covid-19, discharged
Sep 20, 2020 23:01 IST
2 women demand extra ration, booked after scuffle with police
Sep 20, 2020 22:53 IST
Amid Covid, 6 teachers ask V-C to postpone PUTA poll, others oppose call
Sep 20, 2020 22:49 IST
Farm labourer’s mutilated body recovered in Ludhiana field
Sep 20, 2020 22:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.