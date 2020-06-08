Sections
Central team visits Naidu, Sasson hospitals

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Central government team headed by Kunal Kumar, joint secretary of housing and urban affairs, Government of India, visited the Pune city on Monday and took the review of Covid-19 situation.

The team which is on a two-day tour included two other members-Dr Arvind Kushwaha, and Dr Sitikanta Banerjee, both additional professors at AIIMS.

The team visited the Naidu hospital and took review of hospital arrangements and medical facilities. They also visited Sassoon hospital and held a meeting with doctors and dean.

Kumar who is heading the team served as the municipal commissioner in Pune for three and half years. He said, “All agencies are coordinating well in Pune, but it is important to bring down the death ratio in the city. The administration should impose strict lockdown in containment zones.”



Later during the day the team took a review of the Dhole Patil ward, which is one of the containment zones in the city. According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officers the central team visited the mobile ambulance and mass screening covid testing bus.

In the afternoon the central team visited the director of health services and discussed the health situation in the city.

In the evening the central team visited the Council Hall where it met all the top officials including divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar and all the IAS officers in the city.

On Tuesday the team will visit the Smart city control room and hold a video conference with various district collectors in western Maharashtra. Team will submit its report to the central government.

