Sections
Home / Cities / Central team visits Tadiwala Road, reviews Covid-19 response

Central team visits Tadiwala Road, reviews Covid-19 response

A team of public health department officials from the Centre, on Monday, visited the containment zone area of Lumbininagar on Tadiwala road and reviewed works carried out by the civic...

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A team of public health department officials from the Centre, on Monday, visited the containment zone area of Lumbininagar on Tadiwala road and reviewed works carried out by the civic administration.

The team also visited the Mahatma Jyotiba school, a quarantine facility for the area located on Dhole Patil road, and checked the facilities along with food quality.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, sugar commissioner Saurabh Rao accompanied the central team on their site visit.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “The central team visited Tadiwala road as well as Dhole Patil road. They were satisfied with our efforts of containment and swab centres started in these areas.”



The team also spoke to people who have been quarantined at the centre.

Before the site visit, a detailed review was taken at the district collector’s office of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Pune district.

The officials who are part of the team from the central public works department are deputy director-general Sudhir Gupta, Manas Pratim Roy, and Arvind Alone.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Alert sounded after a swarm of locusts enters Rajasthan’s Ajmer
May 11, 2020 23:45 IST
At least 340 workers cleared for travel back to home towns, refuse to leave
May 11, 2020 23:45 IST
No food, no money, no work, will return when situation normalises, says labourers
May 11, 2020 23:45 IST
Maharashtra CM files nomination for legislative council elections
May 11, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.