Central team warns of possible second wave in Pune during Dec-Jan

A health worker preparing to take swab samples at a Covid-19 test centre in Pune on October 9. (HT PHOTO)

Pune: Even as state health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday indicated that Covid-19 lockdown restrictions will be lifted completely in Maharashtra by the end of November, a central team of medical experts has advised the administration to be prepared for a possible second wave during December-January.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) new health chief Dr Ashish Bharti, the central team was in Pune for a three-day visit in the second week of October. The medical experts warned of a second spike mainly due to unlock and upcoming festival season.

The central team concluded its visit on Saturday.

Bharti said, “As the coronavirus is relatively new, we cannot predict its behaviour in winter season. In winter regions like Kashmir and other countries the cases are less.”

The central team, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) professor Dr Arvind Kushwaha and assistant professor Sitikanta Banerjee visited Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas.

A PMC official on condition of anonymity said that the city saw a rise in cases during September with daily case count touching 2,200. “Though cases are coming down, chances of a second wave cannot be ruled out,” the official said.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “There was a definite rise in cases post Ganesh festival as residents started coming out of homes and meeting people. The two to three weeks post the festival saw a spike in cases and additional pressure on health machinery.”

Rao has warned residents to strictly follow prevention norms during Navratri and Diwali.

PMC assistant health officer Dr Sanjeev Wavare said, “The history of pandemics like flu and other diseases show second or third wave. Hence, the central team has alerted of a possible second wave. It may or may not come. Residents have to follow norms like hand sanitisation, mask and social distancing to check the second wave.”

A PMC health office said that the civic administration has made adequate arrangement for oxygen and ventilator beds to tackle the possible second wave.