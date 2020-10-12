Central University of Punjab gets its own campus

Sections
By HT Correspondent,

BATHINDA: Eleven years after its inception, Central University of Punjab (CUP) finally has its own campus with Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurating the new Ghudda village premises virtually on Monday.

On the occasion, he appreciated CUP for its work in the field of education and research since its inception in 2009. He said the institute has implemented the best administrative and teaching practices.

“It is a matter of pride for Punjab that several of faculty members at the university are trained in some of the best institutes in the world. Also, CUP also has students from 28 states and faculty from 19 states,” he said.

The minister also praised the CUP for creating an environment-friendly and green campus by planting more than 40,000 trees on the premises.

Vice-chancellor Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari said built on 500-acre area, about 25km from the district headquarters, the campus is energy efficient and has in-house wastewater management facility.

Instituted in 2009, CUP has been functioning from a temporary compound of a discarded spinning mill on the Mansa road.

