Centre allows foreign donations for Golden Temple after a hiatus of 35 years

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given its nod to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to receive direct foreign donations for the Golden Temple after a gap of 35 years.

Foreign donations were banned for the Sikh shrine during the Operation Bluestar in June 1984. The MHA has allowed the same under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, for a period of five years.

The gurdwara management body had put forth a case for receiving such donations after the Covid-19 lockdown caused record dip in the collection of the money offered by devotees at the shrine.

The approval came in response to the SGPC’s fresh application sent on May 27 this year when the Golden Temple’s collection of offered money dipped from Rs 23 lakh daily to a few thousand rupees due to lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic outbreak.

Involved in humanitarian work like running free community kitchens, educational and medical institutions, the SGPC cited its worsened financial condition, it is learnt.

The MHA letter received by the SGPC states, “The association is forbidden from getting involved in any activity of political nature.” It also forbids the committee from any kind of publication and broadcasting.

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted, “PM @narendramodi ji is blessed that Wahe Guru has taken Sewa from him. The decision on FCRA at the Sri Harmandir Sahib is a pathbreaking one which once again showcase the outstanding spirit of service of our Sikh sisters and brothers (sic).”

Welcoming the move, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said the sangat will now be able to send the donations directly. Earlier, the devotees living abroad offered the money manually or through their relatives or acquaintances in India. He said the procedure of making donations from abroad would be put on the SGPC website.

Former SGPC secretary Kulwant Singh said, “Since 1984, the committee has been requesting the Union government to lift the ban, but to no avail. Earlier, the devotees wanted to donate the money for organising akhand path, langar, etc through money transfer, cheque or draft, but they could not. The SGPC also faced problems when devotees donated money in foreign currency.”

NDA govt has honoured

Sikh sentiments: Harsimrat

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the NDA government had honoured the sentiments of the Sikh community by granting permission to the Goden temple to receive foreign donations.

In a press release, she said the step would enable the sangat to contribute from across the globe and would go a long way in furthering the shrine’s endeavour to serve the society at large.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for this gesture,” she added.