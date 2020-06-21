Sections
Home / Cities / Centre feeding lies to people, is in denial mode: HP Cong leader

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Himachal minister Sudhir Sharma on Sunday accused the PM Modi government of feeding people lies on crucial issues.Sharma...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Himachal minister Sudhir Sharma on Sunday accused the PM Modi government of feeding people lies on crucial issues.

Sharma said that in past few weeks, there was a Chinese army intrusion on Indian territory in Ladakh but the PM denied it. He said that the recent violent face-off was China’s attempt to unilaterally change status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “However, PM Modi said that no one has entered the Indian territory,” he said.

The assertion contradicted government statements about the circumstances in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Later, the PMO sought to clarify that the PM meant that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC and Indian soldiers had foiled an attempted transgression at the Galwan Valley. “This is nothing less than a blunder in foreign diplomacy as it gives the Chinese an opportunity to put the blame on India,” Sharma said.

The Congress leaders said that the Chinese side of the LAC is also officially the Indian territory.



‘GOVT DENYING COMMUNITY SPREAD OF COVID-19’

Sharma said that coronavirus has entered community spread phase in India but the government is still in denial mode. “With over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths in country, it is inconceivable that the virus is not spreading in the community.

However, the government continuing to insist that there is no community spread is misleading and gives people false hope,” he alleged.

Sharma said that according experts both the numbers are rapidly increasing and are expected to reach peak in next two months.

