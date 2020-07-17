Centre’s ordinances: Haryana arhtiyas’ body extends support to farmers’ protest

Sections
This was decided in a meeting of the association that was attended by representatives from Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula on Thursday

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:48 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Haryana Arhtiyas Association on Thursday extended its support to the farmers’ protest from July 20, against the Centre’s recent ordinances on the agriculture sector.

This was decided in a meeting of the association that was attended by representatives from Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula on Thursday. The members condemned the three farm ordinances passed by the Modi government by stating that “the ordinances will make grain markets in Haryana and Punjab like those in Uttar Pradesh or Bihar.”

Addressing the mediapersons, State President of Arhtiyas Association, Ashok Gupta said, “Under the new ordinance, the farmers can sell their produce to any buyer armed with just a PAN card but those selling in the markets must have GST details, market licence, among other documents. If this act comes into force, the market system will break and the farmers will be forced to sell their produce outside. The government wants to break the farmer-arhtiya chain and also nullify the Essential Commodity Act that will promote privatisation and ultimately inflation.”

Duni Chand, Patron of Haryana State Arhtiyas Association said, “The commission agents will support the farmers in their protest on Monday against the new farm ordinances which if comes into force, will make the grain markets in Haryana and Punjab like those in UP or Bihar. The government also wants to repeal the Minimum Support Price system.”



Bharti Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Charuni thanked the commission agents for extending their support.

