Centre’s research body to aid UP returnees in starting fisheries business

National Bureau of Fish Genetics Resources will provide assistance in 14 districts of UP which saw the maximum number of the migrants returning post lockdown

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Migrant workers who have returned to Uttar Pradesh will now get a chance to start fisheries business with the support from Lucknow-based National Bureau of Fish Genetics Resources (NBFGR), a research organisation under the Central government.

The institute will provide assistance in 14 districts of UP which saw the maximum number of the migrants returning post lockdown. Most of these migrant workers lost their jobs and savings during the lockdown.

The plan is to involve around 3,000 families of migrant workers with the fisheries sector in these districts. We provide training and technological help to these workers. They can use this to set up successful businesses,” said NBFGR director Kuldeep K Lal.

After poultry, fisheries is the second fastest growing meat industry in the country, according to experts and migrants could make the most of this upward trend.



NBFGR experts will provide training to cultivate a variety of fresh water fish and crustaceans like prawns and crabs. “Easy availability of space and fresh water in the area will make it easier for migrant workers to start their business. We will also take help of the district administration to provide help in starting the business or taking loans from banks for the same,” said the director.

The districts that will benefit through the initiative include Ballia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Mau, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Basti, Jaunpur and Azamgarh.

Dharmendra Verma, a migrant worker in Gorakhapur, is looking forward to the programme. “Around 50 people in my village have returned from different states. We all are ready to take up fisheries as a business because it will allow us to work without leaving our village,” he said.

