Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation

Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation

On the first day, the team visited Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Jammu and held deliberations with principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra and senior faculty members for nearly two hours.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

Amid spike in deaths due to Covid-19 in Jammu and a surge in infections, a two-member team of experts from the Union health ministry arrived here on a two-day visit to ascertain the triggers and suggest corrective measures to reverse the trend.

On the first day, the team visited Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Jammu and held deliberations with principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra and senior faculty members for nearly two hours. In the evening, the team met financial commissioner health and medical education Atal Dulloo at the civil secretariat.

Dr Vijay Hadda, a team member, said, “We are here to see how hospitals are combating Covid-19 and how are they equipped to tackle it. We will also assess how can we make them better and how the Centre can help improve the situation.”

Dr Hadda said the team interacted with the medical superintendent, deputy medical superintendent, principal and other faculty members to know about difficulties faced by them in dealing with the pandemic. “We felt that there are certain areas where we can improve the facilities. We have also come to know about certain problems but I won’t be able to discuss them before the media. These problems certainly need a solution and we hope that all of us contribute in controlling the pandemic,” he added.



“We discussed about ICU beds, per day arrival of the patients, death rate and trend of the infection. We have prepared a list of three to four major hospitals In Jammu where the team should visit. These are the hospitals that witnessed sudden spike in deaths and include government chest diseases hospital and the GMCH,” he said.

Besides Dr Hadda, who is a professor at the department of pulmonary critical care, AIIMS, New Delhi, the team comprises Dr Ramesh an epidemiologist.

A health team headed by Dr SK Singh, director NCDC, New Delhi, along with Dr Tanzin, joint director NCDC also visited Udhampur. The team visited the district hospital, where chief medical officer Dr KC Dogra gave a powerpoint presentation on the Covid-19 scenario in Udhampur. He also briefed about the steps taken to contain the spread of the virus in the district.

The Centre on Friday had decided to depute a high-level medical team after Jammu district reported a rise in the number of new infections in recent days.

Principal of the GMCH, Dr Nasib Chand Digra said the team discussed about facilities, reasons behind spike in deaths and surge in Covid infection.

Dr Digra had recently written a letter to L-G Manoj Sinha opting for VRS. Dr Digra, in the two-page letter, had offered to opt for VRS because of the interference in working of the hospital by “extra-institutional officials.” He, however, didn’t name them in the letter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Sep 19, 2020 21:09 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 19:00 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

Damaged supply line: Ludhiana’s Wards 29, 31 go without water for a week
Sep 19, 2020 21:09 IST
No decision on selling only ‘Made in India’ products in military canteens
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
Arms smuggling gang busted in Patna; 3 held, 8 pistols seized
Sep 19, 2020 21:06 IST
Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.