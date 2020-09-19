Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation

Amid spike in deaths due to Covid-19 in Jammu and a surge in infections, a two-member team of experts from the Union health ministry arrived here on a two-day visit to ascertain the triggers and suggest corrective measures to reverse the trend.

On the first day, the team visited Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Jammu and held deliberations with principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra and senior faculty members for nearly two hours. In the evening, the team met financial commissioner health and medical education Atal Dulloo at the civil secretariat.

Dr Vijay Hadda, a team member, said, “We are here to see how hospitals are combating Covid-19 and how are they equipped to tackle it. We will also assess how can we make them better and how the Centre can help improve the situation.”

Dr Hadda said the team interacted with the medical superintendent, deputy medical superintendent, principal and other faculty members to know about difficulties faced by them in dealing with the pandemic. “We felt that there are certain areas where we can improve the facilities. We have also come to know about certain problems but I won’t be able to discuss them before the media. These problems certainly need a solution and we hope that all of us contribute in controlling the pandemic,” he added.

“We discussed about ICU beds, per day arrival of the patients, death rate and trend of the infection. We have prepared a list of three to four major hospitals In Jammu where the team should visit. These are the hospitals that witnessed sudden spike in deaths and include government chest diseases hospital and the GMCH,” he said.

Besides Dr Hadda, who is a professor at the department of pulmonary critical care, AIIMS, New Delhi, the team comprises Dr Ramesh an epidemiologist.

A health team headed by Dr SK Singh, director NCDC, New Delhi, along with Dr Tanzin, joint director NCDC also visited Udhampur. The team visited the district hospital, where chief medical officer Dr KC Dogra gave a powerpoint presentation on the Covid-19 scenario in Udhampur. He also briefed about the steps taken to contain the spread of the virus in the district.

The Centre on Friday had decided to depute a high-level medical team after Jammu district reported a rise in the number of new infections in recent days.

Principal of the GMCH, Dr Nasib Chand Digra said the team discussed about facilities, reasons behind spike in deaths and surge in Covid infection.

Dr Digra had recently written a letter to L-G Manoj Sinha opting for VRS. Dr Digra, in the two-page letter, had offered to opt for VRS because of the interference in working of the hospital by “extra-institutional officials.” He, however, didn’t name them in the letter.