Centre should withdraw anti-farmer agri bills: HP Cong

Party’s newly appointed state in-charge Rajiv Shukla seeks people’s support to elect Congress to power and undo BJP’s misdeeds.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Newly appointed in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Congress and former Union minister Rajiv Shukla on Thursday said the central government should immediately withdraw the agricultural bills as these would not benefit the farmers.

While addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Thursday, Shukla said the central and state governments failed to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus. While unemployment remains a concern, patients suffering from diseases other than Covid are not being provided with proper treatment and care, he alleged.

“A woman battling with coronavirus has committed suicide in Shimla, which is the biggest failure of the government,” he added.

He said it was high time that the people came to openly support the Congress so that it could regain power and speed up the country’s development.

When asked about factionalism in the party, Shukla said, “Congress is united and there are no differences of any kind within the party.”

Shukla is on a two-day tour of Shimla. He reached the Congress headquarters on Thursday where he was welcomed by fellow party members.

