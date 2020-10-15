Sections
Centre started to speed up delivery of parcels in Ludhiana

It has been started at the speed post centre near Ludhiana Railway Station

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:35 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A postal nodal delivery centre (NDC) has been started at the speed post centre near Ludhiana Railway Station from Thursday to centralise the delivery of parcels and ensure customers receive them in a timely manner.

Senior superintendent of the head post office, Hari Mohan, inaugurated the centre.

The head post office receives more than 600 parcels daily. Earlier, ordinary mails, registered post, speed post and parcels had the same delivery system and took up to two to three days to deliver.

With an increase in volume of parcels, it was required to separate the systems so that customers can get their deliveries timely.



To ensure this, postmen will go to customers’ doorsteps on two-wheelers and for heavy parcels, special pick-up vans will be deputed.

The postal department has sufficient employees and will ensure the parcel is delivered the same day it is received at the NDC.

“There was a need to provide quick service to customers, so, we decided to open a nodal centre to centralise the delivery of parcels. This was also necessary to boost e-commerce,” said Hari Mohan.

