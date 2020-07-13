Sections
Centre to give 50% subsidy for kinnow storage, transport: Harsimrat

The Union minister urges citrus fruit growers to take advantage of central government scheme Operation Greens.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

The scheme would be valid for a period of six months starting from June 11 (Representational photo)

Union minister for food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the central government would provide 50% subsidy on storage and transportation of kinnows to the consumption centres.

Interacting with kinnow growers at Badal village in Muktsar, she urged them to take advantage of Operation Greens, a pro-farmer central scheme which was conceptualised to make India self-reliant.

She said the scheme would also protect fruit and vegetable growers from distress selling due to lockdown and would reduce post-harvest losses.

Former chief minister Parkash Singh and Lok Sabha MP from Ferozepur Sukhbir Singh Badal were also present in the meeting.



On the occasion, Harsimrat said Operation Green scheme has been recently extended from TOP (tomato, onion and potato crops) to all notified horticulture crops.

The scheme would be valid for a period of six months starting from June 11, she added.

The Union minister said apart from individual farmers, food processors, FPO/FPC, co-operative societies, licensed commission agent, exporters, state marketing, co-operative federations and retailers engaged in processing and marketing of fruits and vegetables are also eligible entities under the scheme.

She said the ministry would provide 50% of the cost of transportation of eligible crops from surplus production cluster to consumption centres, and hiring of appropriate storage facilities for a maximum period of three months.

